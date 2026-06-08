South Korea unveils measures to stem won slide

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The South Korean won has fallen more than 7.5 per cent in 2026.

SEOUL - South Korea laid out a series of targeted measures to curb pressure on the won after the currency slid to its weakest level since 2009, pledging firm action against speculative trading and other activities that the authorities said had amplified recent market swings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol convened an emergency market-review meeting at 2pm on June 7 with Bank of Korea governor Shin Hyun-song, Financial Services Commission chairman Lee Eok-won and Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) governor Lee Chan-jin, said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

The officials agreed they “will not tolerate excessive volatility or one-sided moves” in the foreign-exchange market, saying speculative transactions had accelerated herd behaviour.

The move comes as policymakers across Asia step up efforts to support their currencies amid heightened geopolitical tensions, rising energy costs and a stronger US dollar. Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries that have intervened in recent weeks to slow currency declines.

The won dropped as much as 2 per cent to 1,562.2 on June 5, its weakest level since March 2009, despite government jawboning a day earlier. The currency has fallen more than 7.5 per cent in 2026.

Rather than simply warning against excessive market moves, Seoul this time unveiled a detailed response plan that includes tighter scrutiny of offshore currency derivatives, inspections targeting suspected market misconduct, and investigations into potentially illegal forex transactions.

The authorities will examine trading in offshore non-deliverable forwards, saying one-sided positioning in the market has influenced domestic currency trading. They also pledged to improve transparency and explore ways to encourage more trading to shift into the onshore market.

The central bank and the FSS will conduct inspections to determine whether speculative activity or suspected market manipulation contributed to the won’s weakness, with strict action to follow if violations are identified.

Regulators will also investigate whether exporters and importers illegally accelerated import payments or delayed export receipts to benefit from the currency’s depreciation.

The government will maintain round-the-clock monitoring of financial markets and swiftly implement the measures agreed on June 7, Koo said. He also warned that volatility could intensify again depending on developments in the Middle East conflict and the outlook for US inflation.

The officials maintained that South Korea’s economic fundamentals remain solid, citing continued upgrades to earnings forecasts for semiconductor companies and related industries as well as a widening current-account surplus.

South Korea’s latest measures add to a series of efforts aimed at stabilising forex markets, including allowing the National Pension Service to expand forex hedging and easing regulations to improve dollar liquidity. BLOOMBERG