Sony Music opens flagship S-E Asia headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Music and entertainment group Sony Music is cementing its long-term commitment to Singapore and South-east Asia as it opened its flagship headquarters in Singapore on Wednesday (March 23).

The company has declined to disclose the investment sum for this regional HQ, located in Duo Tower in the Bugis area.

The new office houses Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing and artiste and label services company The Orchard.

It also serves as the base for Sony Interactive Entertainment, the creators of PlayStation.

The company decided on Singapore because the city state "is already a hub for big tech players like Google, Spotify, Apple and ByteDance", said Mr Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment's president of corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.

The office will have an initial staff strength of 32, with close to 20 positions already filled.

Most of them will be in roles such as data analytics, "where you see what's trending on social media, TikTok or YouTube", said Mr Subramaniam.

The Economic Development Board welcomed Sony's decision "as a testament to Singapore's continued attractiveness as a hub for companies to drive their business, innovation and talent objectives for the region", it was quoted as saying in a press release on Wednesday.

For Sony, plans for an office had been in the works since 2½ years ago.

Mr Subramaniam said: "There's a lot of innovation such as blockchain and crypto (technologies) here, and Singapore is a great place to attract talent."

Sony intends to use Singapore as a launchpad for its next stage of growth.

Mr Subramaniam believes the prospects are bright in the city state. But he added that a fully developed ecosystem is needed for the industry to flourish.

"You need recording studios, you need creative producers. Then you need artistes to come there and to make things... the creative infrastructure that the city needs to have for it to become a creative centre," he said.