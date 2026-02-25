Software maker WiseTech to cut 2,000 jobs or 30% of workforce in AI shift

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– WiseTech Global plans to cut about 2,000 jobs – almost 30 per cent of the workforce – under an AI-driven revamp, crystallising efficiencies from artificial intelligence that are upending the global software industry.

“I am prepared to say this clearly: The era of manually writing code as the core act of engineering is over,” chief executive Zubin Appoo said in a statement. AI is enabling “significantly more automation” and “unlocking levels of efficiency gains across WiseTech that were previously out of reach”.

The cuts to a workforce of around 7,000 are the largest in Australia attributable to AI, which is displacing humans at companies including Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

WiseTech shares jumped as much as 11 per cent in early Sydney trading on Feb 25. Before the rebound, the stock had slumped 37 per cent in 2026, hammered by concerns that AI will make the company’s freight-software redundant.

Mr Appoo countered those fears on Feb 25, saying AI was allowing WiseTech to offer more value, and to embed its products deeper into customers’ operations. The job cuts will be made this fiscal year and next.

WiseTech creates software that helps companies from shippers to logistics firms plan and manage the flow of goods around the world, from tracking containers to dealing with customs.

Under what WiseTech calls a “deep AI transformation”, workers in product and development, and customer service, will be the first to go, including at the newly bought E2open business.

In some cases, team sizes will be halved, and other roles will be targeted in 2027, the company said. WiseTech bought US-based E2open in 2025 in its biggest-ever acquisition.

Underlying net profit climbed 2 per cent to A$114.5 million (S$102.4 million) in the six months ended Dec 31. Total revenue surged 76 per cent to A$672 million, including a five-month contribution from E2open. On an organic basis, sales grew 7 per cent.

Before the so-called AI scare trade smashed WiseTech, the company had also endured a tumultuous period of allegations, first raised in late 2024, about the conduct of then-chief executive and founder Richard White.

Mr Appoo was named CEO in July 2025 partly to address investors’ governance concerns. Mr White is now WiseTech’s chairman. BLOOMBERG