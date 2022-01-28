SoftBank COO plans to leave after clash over compensation

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - SoftBank Group chief operating officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said.

The 51-year-old Bolivian-American agreed to sell a majority stake in his cellphone distributor to SoftBank in 2013, becoming one of Mr Son's top lieutenants and a billionaire in the process. Still, Mr Claure, who was SoftBank's second-highest paid executive in the latest financial year, has often pushed for much more money and authority.

In recent months, he has pressed for as much as US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in compensation because of his contributions, including the turnaround and sale of US carrier Sprint and the listing of troubled WeWork. He also advocated for a spin-off of the Latin American investment fund he oversees for SoftBank, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Mr Claure had floated the idea of resigning in the past without actually doing so. The negotiations this time are advanced, and the COO is planning to leave the company over the next few weeks, one person said.

SoftBank declined to comment.

Mr Son and SoftBank have had a tumultuous year. The Vision Fund had several blockbuster successes, including South Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang and delivery service DoorDash, which pushed SoftBank's stock to more than 10,000 yen (S$117) in March.

But Mr Son's company has suffered from a barrage of bad news in recent months, including China's crackdown on its technology companies. SoftBank's most valuable single investment, Alibaba Group Holding, has been one of the primary targets of Beijing's antitrust push. SoftBank is also a major backer of Didi Global, the ride-hailing giant that said it would delist from United States exchanges only five months after its initial public offering (IPO).

Beyond China, Indian digital payments pioneer Paytm, another SoftBank portfolio company, suffered one of the worst IPO debuts ever by a major technology company.

Then in December, US antitrust officials sued to block SoftBank's sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia. Bloomberg News reported this week that Nvidia is quietly preparing to abandon its effort to acquire Arm given the regulatory pushback.