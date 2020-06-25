SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says equity value back at pre-coronavirus outbreak levels

TOKYO (REUTERS) - SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Thursday (June 25) the equity value of the group's holdings has recovered to pre-coronavirus outbreak levels, in a defence of his investing reputation after the group was hammered by losses.

The rise in corporate value was driven by the growth of SoftBank's stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and following the successful merger of its US wireless unit with T-Mobile US Inc.

SoftBank has undertaken a complex transaction to divest part of its T-Mobile US stake to raise US$20 billion (S$27.8 billion). That brings the total from its asset sale programme, which includes monetisation of stakes in Alibaba and wireless carrier SoftBank Corp, to US$35 billion or 80 per cent of the planned total, Mr Son said.

Those funds are being allocated to share buybacks and to increase SoftBanks's financial leeway.

Mr Son's group was hit with a record annual loss in the year ended March as his tech investments faltered.