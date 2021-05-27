SocGen permanently halts trading of BYD's daily leveraged certificates after airbag trigger

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - SG Issuer, Societe Generale (SocGen) group's issuing entity, on Thursday (May 27) permanently suspended the trading of BYD Electronic (International) Company's 5x short daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). The suspension took effect at 9am.

The move came after BYD's stock rose by 15 per cent and triggered the airbag mechanism for counters DBEW and DKHW at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

As BYD's stock saw a sharp intraday rise of 20 per cent in its price to HK$55, SG Issuer said the DLCs have lost 100 per cent of their value and will not recover in value even if they resume trading at a lower price. Thus, SocGen, as the designated market maker for the DLCs, may not provide a quotation if they are valueless.

BYD is a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker backed by tycoon Warren Buffett. SG Issuer listed the DLC with the counter code DKHW on Dec 21, 2020, while DBEW listed on SGX on Feb 4 this year.

DLCs are a specified investment product under Monetary Authority of Singapore guidelines as they have structures, features and risks that may be more complex to everyday investors. They offer investors fixed leverage of three to seven times the daily performance of the underlying stock or index.

Recent times have seen a surge in interest in EV plays. Closer to home, several Singapore-listed companies such as Innotek and NanoFilm Technologies have also drawn attention for their exposure to the EV market.

Just last week, KGI Securities raised its target price for InnoTek to $1.12 from 73 cents, with an unchanged "outperform" rating. This came amid the mainboard-listed precision metal components manufacturer's China EV push and "promising" first-quarter figures.

NanoFilm is working towards anchoring its presence in the EV market through its surface solutions for fuel cells.

Meanwhile, in March, transport operator ComfortDelGro partnered French energy company Engie to jointly bid for EV charging tenders in Singapore.

Interest in EV charging has also gained momentum in the Republic. Just in April, utilities provider SP Group tied up with vehicle leasing company Goldbell to provide EV charging solutions. Goldbell proposed to acquire EV car-sharing player BlueSG in February this year.

Green electricity retailer iSwitch also announced in April that it will acquire 12 EV charging stations in Singapore from Finnish technology company PlugIT.