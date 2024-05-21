SMEs to receive more support to adopt AI with new S’pore-Microsoft tie-up

SINGAPORE – More small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore will receive support to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes.

A new partnership between Microsoft, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and research institute AI Singapore (AISG) was announced on May 21 at Pan Pacific hotel.

The partnership will help more than 1,000 local SMEs boost their productivity using Microsoft Copilot, an AI assistant introduced in 2023 that can be used within Microsoft’s applications such as PowerPoint and Word.

EnterpriseSG will subsidise 50 per cent of the Microsoft Copilot licence costs for eligible SMEs for a 12-month period, with each firm being eligible to buy up to 50 user licences at the subsidised rate.

Microsoft and EnterpriseSG will also work with AISG to help SMEs build AI capability and educate them on the responsible use of AI beyond Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft also announced during the event that it has teamed up with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to boost the AI capabilities of digitally mature SMEs.

The company will host workshops and provide tech advisory for more than 200 SMEs to identify business needs over the next two years, while IMDA will fund eligible companies to develop and deploy their generative AI solutions.

Firms can tap Microsoft’s generative AI tools such as Azure OpenAI and Copilot.

IMDA has been working with tech vendors through its SME Go Digital programme to support digitalisation in SMEs since 2017. Moving forward, IMDA said it will collaborate with Microsoft to help tech vendors integrate generative AI and Copilot capabilities, providing SMEs with access to more generative AI solutions.

The tie-ups are part of Microsoft’s AI Pinnacle Programme, which was launched in March 2024 with security services provider Certis, Home Team Science and Technology Agency, Mediacorp, engineering services firm Seatrium and national healthtech agency Synapxe.

Microsoft Singapore managing director Lee Hui Li said on May 21 that the tech giant is excited to help SMEs adopt AI to boost their productivity.

“We want to create an ecosystem where leaders are empowered to develop an AI strategy and roadmap for their organisation, and employees are equipped with the skills, tools and technology to thrive in the era of AI,” she said.

Speaking at Microsoft’s launch ceremony on May 21, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong noted that the emergence of generative AI has widened opportunities for both enterprises and workers.

Companies can use AI to boost productivity in core business functions, foster product and service innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences, he said.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, emphasised the importance of recognising the varying needs of companies at different maturity levels when helping enterprises embrace AI.