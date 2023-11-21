SMEs at different stages of ESG journey, targeted help needed to reap benefits: Industry players

SINGAPORE – Singapore modular solar panel company Photovoltaic Foundry expects to see its revenue increase from $2 million to $3 million in 2023.

That is a 50 per cent growth and the realisation of a dream six years in the making for the company’s founder and chief executive officer Liong Hang Cek, thanks to a $650,000 green finance loan he received from DBS Bank.

With the loan, he was able to unlock another revenue stream: a power purchase agreement (PPA), which refers to a long-term electricity supply agreement between two parties.

Previously, Photovoltaic Foundry’s customers had only one option – to buy and maintain solar panels. With the PPA, potential clients now have a separate option – to buy the energy generated from the solar panels installed on their building at a discounted price.

The money from the loan is used to finance such projects.

“Typically, it’s hard for an SME to expand our balance sheet,” said Mr Liong, who started his company seven years ago. “This year, I expect revenue to grow substantially provided I continue to get green financing.”

Mr Liong said his company’s carbon footprint is “very negligible”, with six staff taking up an office space of less than 100 sq m, so much of their time is spent thinking about how to reduce their clients’ carbon footprint.

Being able to help other companies reduce their carbon emissions and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) score is, however, not the norm among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Stakeholders, such as banks advising companies on their green efforts, say SMEs are often unsure how to go about doing so for their own businesses.

Although there are green loans for SMEs offered by the various banks here, some businesses may not yet be at the stage where they can apply for these loans, due to their lack of knowledge about ESG and how to use it to transform their operations.

Mr Will Longhurst, who heads business development at HSBC Singapore’s commercial banking unit, said the bank has seen strong year-on-year growth in sustainable finance deals within the SME space here, as well as greater traction surrounding the social aspect of ESG – but challenges remain.

“We observed that there’s still a wide knowledge gap and lack of understanding of how SMEs can go about building greener businesses,” he said.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said SMEs need help in understanding how ESG can affect their trade flow.

“They understand the concept of sustainability, supply materials and energy savings, but are not aware of how to embark on their ESG journey and how to link that to a practical business outcome,” he added.

He said the process for them could look more like a redesign of their business model and operations. Businesses involved in manufacturing, for instance, could begin by sourcing for sustainable raw materials, which may not require a tremendous amount of financing.