Tapping quickly on market demand: Caterer closes 25% more sales after spotting spike in orders on banking app

When Mr Nigel Kok, the general manager of RichFood Catering – a buffet and packed meal caterer – saw an unusual spike in sales last December, he recognised it as more than just another data point. He needed to determine the cause of this unexpected rise and decide swiftly how to seize a potential opportunity.

Mr Kok immediately contacted his sales manager, who revealed that a seasonal menu was unexpectedly winning the hearts of clients.

With this information, he ramped up the marketing budget specifically for the popular menu. This resulted in an impressive additional 20 to 25 per cent in sales for December 2022.

Mr Kok noticed the uptick in sales via the OCBC Business app, which keeps track of the company’s monthly spending, sales and cash flow. He would have lost the opportunity to increase revenue without it.

Such insights help Mr Kok make informed business decisions to thrive in the competitive food and beverage (F&B) industry.

RichFood Catering has been an OCBC customer since 2009 and it values the mobile app for the convenience and data it offers, particularly for SMEs that operate without large administrative departments.