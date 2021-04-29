SK Hynix speeds up spending but warns tight chip supply will persist

SEOUL • SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory-chip maker, said yesterday that it will bring forward planned capital spending, but warned that supply increases from the investment will come only next year, pointing to a prolonged global semiconductor shortage.

Chipmakers around the world, from Intel to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), have pledged billions of dollars of investment to ease the chip shortage, but many have cautioned that tight supplies will likely continue into next year.

The shortage, exacerbated by a fire at a chip factory in Japan and a storm in Texas, has affected carmakers in particular, forcing many automakers to halt production.

"We expect our (chip) inventory to remain tight throughout the year and become even tighter in the second half of this year," SK Hynix chief financial officer Kevin Noh told analysts.

Mr Noh said demand from computer server operators, the company's key clients, will increase from the second quarter, tightening overall demand for memory chips.

The South Korean company is reviewing various options to help alleviate the global chip shortage problem, he said.

SK Hynix, which spent 9.9 trillion won (S$11.8 billion) on capital expenditure last year, did not specify how much of its planned capital spending for next year would be brought forward to the second half of this year.

Earlier this month, TSMC unveiled a plan to invest US$100 billion (S$132.6 billion) over the next three years to increase capacity, days after Intel announced a US$20 billion plan to expand its capacity.

SK Hynix posted a 66 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on continued stay-at-home demand for devices, and forecast strong demand for chips over the rest of this year.

"The company expects customers' chip inventory to decrease quickly as current stronger-than-expected demand growth in the broader IT market continues," it said in a statement.

The chipmaker, which counts Apple among its customers, reported an operating profit of 1.3 trillion won from January to last month, up from 800 billion won a year earlier.

That was below a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of a 1.4 trillion won profit, drawn from 20 analysts. The SmartEstimate gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts.

First-quarter revenue rose 18 per cent year on year to 8.5 trillion won, thanks to strong sales of smartphones and personal computers during the pandemic.

Shipments of personal computers in the first quarter jumped 55 per cent year on year, a sharp contrast from a decline in the PC market of about 2 per cent a year over the past decade, according to NH Investment & Securities.

Shares in SK Hynix fell 2.9 per cent, lagging a 0.8 per cent drop in the broader market, after its quarterly profit slightly missed analysts' expectations. It competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics, which will report quarterly earnings today.

