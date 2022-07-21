Sinjia Land CEO assisting with CAD probe

Tessa Oh
Updated
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Catalist-listed Sinjia Land's group chief executive officer Cheong Weixiong was recently interviewed by the authorities in connection to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday (July 20) evening, the backpacker hostel operator said it received a letter, dated July 19, from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) requiring the company to provide certain information and documents relevant to the investigation.

Mr Cheong, who is also the company's executive director, was interviewed by the CAD on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

Sinjia Land said it will cooperate fully with the CAD and MAS, and added that the group's business and operations will continue as usual.

The investigation will also not affect the management of the group in the discharge of its roles and functions, the company said.

Shares of Sinjia Land closed up 0.2 cent, or 3.9 per cent, at 5.3 cents on Wednesday before the announcement.

