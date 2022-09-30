Singtel's Optus to pay for new Australian passports for those affected by giant data hack

SYDNEY - Singtel's Optus will pay to replace passports of Australians caught up in a major cyber attack that saw the telco lose the personal information of up to 10 million current and former customers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Optus would cough up after demands from the federal government.

"Optus has responded to the request that I made both in the parliament and that Senator Wong made in writing to Optus … they will cover the costs of replacing affected customers' passports," he told reporters after a meeting of national cabinet.

Some Australian state governments have said they will replace drivers licences of compromised Optus customers.

Of the identity documents exposed, passports are the most expensive, although it is not clear how many have been compromised. A replacement costs A$193 (S$180).

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the cost to Singtel of the Optus data breach - including compensation and legal bills - could amount to more than US$400 million (S$572.5 million).

Also on Friday, Australian authorities said they have commenced an operation to protect the personal information of 10,000 people whose data may have been shared online after a cyber attack on Optus, which is owned by Singapore's Singtel.

The efforts come three days after an unidentified person posted online that they had released personal details of 10,000 Optus customers and would keep doing so daily until they received US$1 million (S$1.4 million).

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) assistant commissioner for cyber command Justine Gough said the agency was working to identify and protect the same number of people whose "details have been unlawfully released".

The targeted operation, which is in addition to a global operation to track down the hacker, is the most public acknowledgment to date by police about the threat to customers, although Gough declined to comment specifically on the ransom post.

Since the country's second-largest telco first reported the theft of the data of up to 10 million accounts on Sept 22, equivalent to 40 per cent of Australia's population, authorities have declined to comment on their investigation.

"We are concerned that those 10,000 people may have had their 100-point identification compromised," Ms Gough told reporters.

Under Australian law, official documents are assigned point scores that can be used for identity verification purposes to clear sensitive transactions, which typically demand at least 100 identification points.