Singtel’s data centre arm Nxera opens its largest data centre in Tuas

An artist’s impression of Nxera’s new data centre, which has 58MW of AI-ready capacity, in Tuas.

SINGAPORE – Singtel Group’s regional data centre arm Nxera announced the opening of its largest data centre in Tuas on Feb 9. It also said it is its most energy-efficient centre.

The centre, DC Tuas, is Singapore’s highest power-density data centre, with 58MW of AI or artificial intelligence-ready capacity. It also takes Nxera’s total data centre capacity in Singapore to 120MW.

More than 90 per cent of its capacity was committed to customers even before the launch, Singtel said.

The 120,000 sq ft, eight-storey facility is also Singapore’s only hyperconnected data centre integrated with a cable landing station, which provides direct access to both international and domestic networks.

“This enables DC Tuas to deliver lower latency, enhanced reliability and stronger network performance, while offering carrier neutrality for customers ,” Singtel said.

It added that the data centre can support the requirements of next-generation AI workloads.

DC Tuas also hosts Singapore’s largest direct-to-chip liquid cooling deployment. This capability enhances heat extraction while reducing energy and water consumption compared with conventional cooling methods, Singtel said.

Singtel added that the opening of its Tuas data centre also expands Nxera’s capacity in Singapore to meet accelerating demand for AI, cloud and high-performance computing workloads from enterprises and hyperscalers.

Nxera also has one data centre each in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Nxera chief executive Bill Chang said: “The ability to deploy higher-density, compute-intensive AI workloads sustainably is increasingly critical for a strategic market where data centre capacity is constrained.”

He added that this will reinforce Singapore’s position as a global AI hub and support accelerating AI adoption.

“It also demonstrates our expertise in delivering next-generation digital infrastructure and our abilities with Nxera in attracting and developing an exciting and diverse AI ecosystem for Singapore.”

Nxera will also continue to expand its data centre footprint across Asia, with additional AI-ready capacity coming onstream in Batam and Johor in the second half of 2026.

Nxera’s total operational and pipeline capacity is expected to more than double from 200MW in 2026 to over 400MW in the mid-term, Singtel said.

Analysts had been optimistic about Singtel’s growing data centre business, spurred on by the acquisition of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

On Feb 4, it was announced that a consortium comprising Singtel and led by global investment firm KKR is taking full ownership of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres in one of Asia’s largest digital infrastructure transactions.

CGS International analyst Prem Jearajasingam said in a note on Feb 9 that Singtel will now have a wider exposure to data centres across 12 markets including Europe and Asia.

He added that management also said the acquisition increased Singtel’s exposure to the underserved data centre market in the Asia-Pacific and provided opportunities for Singtel to cross-sell its AI cloud services across a wider footprint.

RHB analysts also said on Feb 5 that Singtel is transforming into a data centre behemoth and maintained their “buy” call on the stock.

They added that the acquisition, together with Nxera’s capacity and the Tuas data centre, should position Singtel as a leader among Asia-Pacific data centre providers, excluding China.

“We are positive on the ST Telemedia Global Data Centres acquisition as it would propel Singtel into a global data centre powerhouse with strong synergies across its regional data centre platform Nxera,” they said.

Singtel’s share price was up 1.3 per cent on Feb 9 to close at $4.78.