Singtel unit ATN to buy Australia telco infrastructure provider Axicom for $3.7b

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel unit Australia Tower Network (ATN) has proposed to acquire Axicom, a provider of telecommunications tower infrastructure in Australia, for A$3.6 billion (S$3.7 billion).

ATN's shareholders - Singtel and AustralianSuper - on Friday (April 1) said the strong synergies between Axicom and ATN would provide exceptional growth opportunities which will benefit customers, employees and the community in the long term.

Axicom owns and operates 2,000 telecommunication sites across Australia. Meanwhile, ATN owns mobile networks and rooftop sites in Australia, and also operates telecommunications towers for Singtel's Australian telco subsidiary Optus.

AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said Axicom is complementary to its existing digital infrastructure portfolio and the combination of the two businesses will "result in the creation of a provider with a truly national footprint".

He also noted that AustralianSuper will continue to seek further opportunities in this sector both domestically and globally, as it looks to double its infrastructure portfolio over the next five years.

After the proposed acquisition, Singtel, which currently has a 30 per cent stake in ATN, will hold an effective interest of 18 per cent in the combined ATN and Axicom business.

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper's stake in the business will grow to 82 per cent.

Singtel had in October 2021 sold a 70 per cent stake in ATN to AustralianSuper for A$1.9 billion, as part of its efforts to reinvest in growth areas that will underpin sustainable dividend payouts for investors.

Singtel said it will fund A$212 million of the acquisition through the issue of new ATN shares and unsecured shareholder loans.

Shares of Singtel closed at $2.64 on Thursday, down two cents or 0.8 per cent.