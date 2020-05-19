Singtel to recognise its share of Airtel's provision at $357 million

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel on Tuesday (May 19) said it will recognise its share of Bharti Airtel's provision for a one-time spectrum charge at S$357 million, or $232 million on a post-tax basis.

This comes as its Indian associate has recognised 56.4 billion rupees (S$1.1 billion) as an exceptional charge based on a reassessment of the regulatory cost from a recent judgement, the mainboard-listed telco said in a bourse filing.

Singtel's share of the provision will be classified as an exceptional item in its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.

Singtel is due to announce its financial results on May 28.

Its shares closed at $2.67 on Monday, up $0.01 or 0.4 per cent.