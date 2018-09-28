Singtel to carry all of Discovery's Singapore channels after StarHub dropped network

SINGAPORE - Singtel has snagged the rights to carry the full suite of entertainment provider Discovery's content in Singapore, with the companies announcing the launch of three more channels on Friday (Sept 28).

Home decor channel HGTV, the Asian Food Channel and Food Network will be available on Singtel TV, bringing the telco's pay-television portfolio to 10 Discovery brands.

The move comes months after Discovery and Singtel rival StarHub parted ways in June on the back of a price disagreement during renewal talks. StarHub, where pay-TV made up 14.5 per cent of revenue in 2017, had also had rights to air the full suite of Discovery channels until that point.

Goh Seow Eng, managing director for home at Singtel's Singapore consumer business, said in a joint media statement on Friday that Singtel is now "pleased to carry all the Discovery channels that are immensely popular among Singapore viewers".

Singtel TV is adding the Asian Food Channel to its Family Starter pack at no extra charge to subscribers, while HGTV and Food Network will be made available in a separate pack, to be launched at a later date.