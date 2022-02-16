Singtel reports rise in Q3 profit to $734m

Singtel posted a 23.8 per cent rise in net profit to $734 million for its third quarter ended Dec 31 last year, from $593 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to a net exceptional gain from the disposal of its 70 per cent stake in Australia Tower Network.

This gain, however, was partially offset by provisions for primary tax, interest and penalties from an unfavourable ruling on a tax dispute in Australia, the telco said in its business update yesterday.

Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter was down 7.7 per cent to $3.91 billion, from $4.24 billion a year ago, due to lower national broadband network (NBN) migration revenue and equipment sales, and lower Jobs Support Scheme credits.

In Singapore, its consumer business saw a 5.2 per cent decline in operating revenue due to lower mobile equipment sales revenue amid global supply constraints, lower mobile connections and longer handset replacement cycles.

As for Australia, the telco reported NBN migration revenue of A$7 million (S$6.7 million), significantly lower than the A$72 million posted in the same period a year ago, as migrations are near completion.

The group's enterprise segment reported a 3.1 per cent fall in operating revenue due to a decline in its legacy carriage business, partly mitigated by higher mobile service revenue.

Meanwhile, its infocomm technology (ICT) revenue was stable as higher data centre and cyber-security services were offset by fewer ICT deals compared with the same quarter last year.

The telco also noted that post-tax contributions from its regional associates were up 13 per cent to $332 million, from $294 million a year ago.

This was boosted by a profit turnaround at Airtel, which saw strong operating momentum in India and Africa, although partially offset by weaker performance in Indonesia's Telkomsel and the Philippines' Globe Telecom.

Singtel's group chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon noted that the company has been focusing on expanding its 5G operations and building new businesses across Asia in areas including digital banking and data centres.

"Underpinning these investments is an active programme to recycle capital and crystallise value from our existing assets, allowing us to build out growth drivers for the future and deliver a sustainable dividend to shareholders," Mr Yuen said.

Singtel shares closed flat at $2.55 on Monday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES