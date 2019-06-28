Singtel promotes Ng Kuo Pin to next CEO of unit NCS

SINGAPORE - Singtel has appointed Ng Kuo Pin as chief executive officer of its wholly-owned subsidiary NCS with effect from Aug 1, the telco said in a media statement on Friday (June 28).

Mr Ng is currently deputy CEO of NCS, and will succeed Chia Wee Boon, who was appointed CEO on July 1, 2010. Mr Chia will take on an advisory role in Singtel's group enterprise business to work on special projects.

Mr Ng joined NCS in February 2019 from Accenture, where he had worked for 24 years and held three senior managing director roles. His responsibilities had included the communications, media & technology (CMT) business in Singapore and China and most recently, he was head of consulting for CMT Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Mr Chia leaves after helping to grow NCS revenues by 60 per cent to $1.8 billion, and driving national projects like the Schools Standard ICT Operating Environment and the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing system, said Singtel.

During his time at the helm, NCS also scaled its business by expanding its offshore development centre in Pune.