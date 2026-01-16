Singtel-owned NCS names Sam Liew as CEO as Ng Kuo Pin steps down

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singtel subsidiary NCS on Jan 16 announced that Mr Ng Kuo Pin will step down as chief executive officer on April 1 after seven years in the role.

Replacing him will be deputy CEO and head of NCS’ government strategic business group Sam Liew, who joined the company more than four years ago.

Mr Liew was previously the managing director at GIC’s technology group. He was part of the corporate management, business continuity and group risk committees, as well as a member of the technology investment business group.

Before GIC, he was managing director of Accenture’s Asean technology business where he led the Asia-Pacific communications centre of excellence. He was also a member of Accenture’s Global Technology Leadership Council and Asean Geographical Leadership Council.

Mr Liew currently serves as board director at the Gardens by the Bay and board governor at the Institute of Technical Education.

In addition, he sits on the board of Singapore Management University’s School of Computing and Information Systems and is deputy chairman of Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Computing, as well as a council member on Singapore’s IT Standards Committee.

Outgoing CEO Mr Ng took the helm at NCS in 2019 and was appointed in 2021 to Singtel’s management committee. Prior to joining NCS, the 56-year-old had a 25-year career at Accenture.

Under his tenure at NCS, the technology company increased investments in cloud, data and digital platforms, expanded its international footprint and diversified the business beyond its core government business.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said Mr Ng’s stewardship saw NCS emerge as a key growth engine of the Singtel Group.