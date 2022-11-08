New consortium co-led by Singtel to build US$300m undersea fibre-optic cable system

SINGAPORE – Singtel and China Telecom Global will co-lead a consortium to build an undersea fibre-optic cable system worth US$300 million (US$421 million) to support economic growth in South-east Asia.

The consortium includes four other regional carriers: China Telecommunications and Brunei’s Unified National Networks, as well as the Philippines’ Globe Telecom and Dito Telecommunity.

The submarine system, known as the Asia Link Cable System (ALC), will span 6,000km and connect Singapore and Hong Kong with Brunei, the Philippines, and Hainan, China. It is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

On Tuesday, Singtel said it will work with its consortium partners to enhance Internet connectivity and satisfy rising demand for higher-bandwidth solutions in the region.

Citing an increasing reliance on higher-bandwidth connectivity within South-east Asia, the telco believes the ALC will help to reduce dependency on any single network provider in the consortium as it adopts an open cable system design.

It will also enable timely capacity upgrades to meet evolving needs, added Singtel.

The submarine system will thus unlock more opportunities for innovation and enhance digital experiences, said Mr Bill Chang, chief executive of Singtel’s group enterprise and regional data centre business.

The project leverages Singtel’s technical expertise in consortium partnerships and submarine cable investments.

These include the 19,200km South-east Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 submarine cable system, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. THE BUSINESS TIMES