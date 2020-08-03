Singtel chairman Simon Israel steps down after 9 years

SINGAPORE - Simon Israel has stepped down as chairman of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) after nine years in the role.

Mr Israel, 67, also exited the board of directors after the conclusion of the annual general meeting (AGM) on July 30, Singtel said in a bourse filing the same day. He was appointed in July 2011 as chairman and in 2003 as a director.

In December last year, Singtel said Mr Israel would retire this year. It also named Temasek International chairman Lee Theng Kiat as its non-executive director and chairman-designate.

Singtel said in the SGX filing that Mr Israel held about 1.1 million ordinary shares in the name of Citibank Singapore and about 4,400 ordinary shares in the name of DBS Nominees.

Mr Israel remains the chairman of Singapore Post and non-executive, non-independent director. He is also a director of Stewardship Asia Centre CLG.

He previously held positions at Stewardship Asia Centre, CapitaLand and Fonterra Co-Operative Group.

Singtel shares were trading down two cents or 0.8 per cent at $2.46 at 2:41pm on Monday (Aug 3).