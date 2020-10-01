Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire on Jan 1; company veteran Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

SINGAPORE - Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, who has been with Singtel since 1993, is set to become its group chief executive in January.

He will be taking over from Ms Chua Sock Koong, 62, who will retire on Jan 1, the Republic's largest telco said in a bourse filing on Thursday (Oct 1).

"With Singtel well-positioned for the future, it is a good time for me to retire," Ms Chua said in the Singtel statement.

Mr Yuen is currently CEO of Singtel's consumer business in Singapore and its chief digital officer.

"He has risen through the ranks of the company, with leadership positions in marketing, business development and sales, and Telkomsel in Indonesia," Singtel said. Telkomsel is Singtel's regional associate.

Mr Yuen's appointment by the company's board comes after a global search that considered both internal and external candidates for the job, Singtel added.

Mr Yuen has been appointed group CEO-designate and will assume the role of group CEO after Ms Chua retires.

Ms Chua will stay on as senior advisor to the company chairman Lee Theng Kiat to help with the leadership transition.

Singtel's succession plans come as it struggles to grow its business amid Covid-19 and intensifying competition in the industry. Mr Yuen's task will be to increase the company's profitability.

Singtel posted a 24.2 per cent drop in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to $897 million for the three months to June this year. This is down from $1.18 billion from a year ago.

Singtel has been trying to grow its business with Dash, its e-wallet, and it has also applied for a full digital banking license with Grab.

Singtel shares closed at $2.12 on Wednesday, up two cents or 1 per cent.