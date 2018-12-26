Singtel adds ex-Westpac CEO Gail Kelly, Google executive Bradley Horowitz to board

SINGAPORE - Singtel has appointed two new board members - former CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation Gail Kelly, and Google's vice-president of product management Bradley Horowitz - bringing its board of directors to 11 members.

Both will join Singtel's board on Dec 26, said Singtel on Wednesday (Dec 26).

Mrs Kelly was previously the group CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation from 2008 to 2015. She is also a senior global adviser to UBS and a member of the Group of Thirty, Bretton Woods Committee.

She has been a member of Singtel's Optus advisory committee since December 2017 and will join the executive resource and compensation committee.

Mr Horowitz has led the development of consumer products at Google over the past decade, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Blogger, Google Voice, Google News and Google Photos. Before joining Google, he was vice-president of advanced development at Yahoo.

He will join Singtel's finance and investment committee and the technology advisory panel.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said: "Gail and Bradley bring a wealth of international experience and expertise across a range of areas including technology, innovation, finance and global operations, which will be invaluable as we continue on our transformation journey in a fast-changing business and technology landscape."