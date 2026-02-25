SingPost Q3 operating profit falls 38.3% on continued drop in letter mail, cross-border deliveries

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post reported a 38.3 per cent drop in operating profit to $3.8 million for the third quarter ended December, down from $6.2 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

The decline in operating profit occurred as growth in domestic e-commerce delivery volumes and property leasing revenue was outweighed by continued declines in letter mail and cross-border e-commerce volumes, said the postal operator on Feb 25.

Consequently, revenue for the quarter fell 26.8 per cent year on year to $92.3 million from $126.2 million.

On the costs front, operating expenses fell 26.2 per cent year on year to $88.5 million, from $120 million. Volume-related expenses declined in tandem with lower cross-border e-commerce deliveries.

Furthermore, labour-related expenses decreased as the cost base was realigned with the reduced operating scale following the sale of the Australia business at the start of the financial year.

Segment performance

In specific business segments, the domestic e-commerce business performed well during the seasonal peak period, with volume rising 11.6 per cent year on year to hit its highest monthly volume in the last two years.

Conversely, cross-border e-commerce delivery volume fell 58.9 per cent year on year as market conditions remained difficult.

Traditional letter mail also continued its structural decline, experiencing a 23.4 per cent year-on-year drop in domestic volume during the quarter.

SingPost’s “Post Office Network” recorded lower revenue due to a decline in agency services contribution, and continued to post an operating loss.

Meanwhile, property leasing revenue improved as the overall occupancy rate at SingPost Centre increased to 98.9 per cent from 98.2 per cent a year ago. The company is also awaiting regulatory approvals for the divestment of 10 HDB shophouses, which includes a sale-and-leaseback arrangement to maintain existing post office services.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $598.4 million as at Dec 31, from $696.4 million as at March 31, 2025.

This reduction was largely attributable to a special dividend payment of $202.6 million, though it was partly offset by proceeds from divestments of Quantium Solutions entities and Shenzhen 4PX.

Moving forward, SingPost said it remains focused on strengthening its core businesses, and implemented a 10 cents postage rate increase effective Jan 1.

Additionally, to increase market share in domestic e-commerce, the company is investing in new small-parcel sorting equipment at the regional e-commerce logistics hub, which remains on track to be fully operational in mid-2026. SingPost has also expanded its network to more than 2,500 customer touchpoints across Singapore.

While the cross-border delivery business faces ongoing global trade shifts, the company said it is proactively adapting by introducing new delivery solutions and strengthening international partnerships.