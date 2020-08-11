SingPost partners Shippit to give its SME customers more parcel delivery options

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Logistics start-up Shippit on Tuesday (Aug 11) announced a tie up with Singapore Post (SingPost), to offer discounted rates for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) when they use its platform to deliver parcels through the national courier.

Through this partnership, Shippit's SME customers can access a larger range of delivery options which were typically reserved only for larger companies - including packages delivered directly to Pick Own Parcel Stations, or POPStations, and letterboxes.

Shippit will also offer SingPost's Speedpost Express Service to SMEs, alongside discounted, pre-negotiated rates for next day and economy delivery services, it said.

These SingPost services are available on Shippit's online platform, which will give SMEs access to "data-driven delivery insights that can be used to optimise shipping costs and share better customer experiences".

Shippit's intelligent tracking system allows SMEs to know exactly where their parcels are, to ensure delivery issues can be resolved before customers find out. SMEs can also send branded push emails and SMSes to keep their customers informed.

On the receiver's end, one-link tracking and smart notifications are automated, such that customers can easily track their shipment, get real-time updates and access delivery support directly from the track page.

Lavneesh Arora, director of market development at Shippit, said: "We are always looking for great partnerships to expand our capabilities and give clients a competitive edge. Through the latest partnership with Singapore's largest and most prominent logistics company, SMEs can use Shippit to get direct access to SingPost's premium, enterprise-grade delivery services at a fraction of the cost."

This partnership follows Shippit's recent entry in Singapore this July, as it anchors its regional headquarters in the city-state. It plans to expand into Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia in the near future, the Australian-based logistics company said. Its clients now include retailers like Sephora, Uniqlo, CottonOn and Harvey Norman.