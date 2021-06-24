SingEx-Sphere Holdings renamed Constellar Holdings

Local meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) player SingEx-Sphere Holdings is now known as Constellar Holdings, following a name change to mark a new chapter for the recently merged entity.

SingEx-Sphere was formed in February through the merger of Temasek's Mice portfolio company SingEx Holdings and Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Sphere Exhibits. Temasek owns 60 per cent of the merged entity, and SPH, which publishes The Straits Times and The Business Times, holds the remaining 40 per cent.

Constellar announced the name change yesterday and said it plans to "create a new agile path for growth through reinvention and collaboration". This new focus will leverage opportunities brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed the industry towards hybrid business models and a "digitally enabled intellectual property business".

Building on extensive networks cultivated over about 50 years of combined history, Constellar aims to connect global markets of businesses and consumers through a portfolio of brands in the Mice industry. It will expand this portfolio through organic curation and inorganic investments.

"The Constellar brand name and logo reflect our vision to become a global leader in the Mice experience space by activating impactful networks that connect our partners to global marketplaces for sustainable growth," said Constellar Holdings chairman Robin Hu.

He described Constellar's network as a "constellation" of event intellectual properties that will connect people and businesses with the future, adding: "We are excited to expand horizons with new knowledge, connections and opportunities as we unite our networks around this common purpose."

Constellar will also have a new group chief executive officer - 20-year industry veteran Jean-Francois Quentin, from Aug 1. His recent roles include divisional managing director at RX France (Reed Exhibitions) and president and CEO of UBM Brazil (now part of Informa Markets).

"I am delighted to join and lead the newly formed Constellar as group CEO at this time of change and consolidation for the event industry, which will bring many business opportunities in digital and live events," said Mr Quentin.

"I'm excited to work with the leadership team to accelerate Constellar's pathways for growth and advancing Constellar as a leading global player, event and trade show platform."

THE BUSINESS TIMES