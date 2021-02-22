Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs 6-year LNG supply deal with Chevron

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading and Supply said on Monday that it signed a six-year sale and purchase agreement with Chevron Corp for about 0.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from 2023.

Pavilion Energy, owned by Singapore's investment company, Temasek, struck the deal with Chevron's Singapore branch.

Each cargo supplied to Singapore under the agreement will be accompanied by a statement of its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) measured from well head to discharge port, Pavilion Energy said in a statement.

The deal follows a 10-year agreement that Pavilion Energy signed with Qatar in November, which also included a GHG declaration for each cargo supplied to Singapore.

Pavilion Energy said it is working with partners to develop a methodology to quantify and calculate emissions.