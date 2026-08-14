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Singapore-listed Olam Group logs nearly sixfold jump in first-half profit to $1.91 billion

Olam declared a total dividend of seven cents per share, up from two cents a year ago.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s Olam Group reported a nearly sixfold increase in first-half profit on Aug 14, boosted by gains from asset sales and a revaluation linked to its ongoing restructuring programme.

The major food and agri-business firm logged a total one-off gain of $1.75 billion from the disposal of a 44.58 per cent stake in Olam Agri and the sale of its technology services business Mindsprint.

That helped the group post profit attributable of $1.91 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $323.8 million a year earlier.

However, the group’s operational profit attributable from continuing operations more than halved to S$64.4 million.

Olam declared a total dividend of seven cents per share, up from two cents a year ago. The payout comprised an interim dividend of one cent per share and a special dividend of six cents per share.

The flagship food ingredients unit, ofi, expects market volatility to continue due to geopolitical developments, evolving trade policies and weather-related supply risks.

The unit targets low- to mid-single-digit volume growth and high single-digit adjusted growth in earnings before interest and tax over the medium term, Olam said. REUTERS