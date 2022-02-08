Singapore's GIC ramps up deals in low-return world

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - As the world's most acquisitive sovereign wealth fund turns 40, it has never had so much money to manage - nor faced more challenges trying to manage it.

Two investment pillars that have helped fuel growth for Singapore's GIC - China and bonds - are under siege from inflation, geopolitics and regulatory crackdowns. The national budget meanwhile requires ever more revenue, putting pressure on GIC to deliver robust returns, prompting one of the biggest asset pivots in its history.

"Our expectation going forward is that the challenges are big and varied and there aren't a lot of historical precedents," said chief executive Lim Chow Kiat, a GIC veteran of 28 years, in a rare interview. "The last time we had a serious inflation problem I was just born."

GIC was founded in 1981 to help manage the excess reserves for a fledgling 16-year-old country. Launched with a handful of local staff, borrowed office equipment and three fund managers from United States firms, it has since grown into a quiet giant in global finance.

Even by the secretive standards of sovereign wealth funds, GIC stands apart for its riches and discretion. It does not release annual returns and will not say how much it manages, though estimates from data providers put it as high as US$744 billion ($999.6 billion). New rules passed in Parliament could raise that to almost US$900 billion, making it the third-largest fund of its kind after Norway and China.

With that size comes enhanced challenges of maintaining returns and finding new assets to back, while funding Singapore's government. Since 2018, investment gains from GIC, the central bank and state investor Temasek have been the single biggest contributor to the national budget.

While some peers are used as rainy day funds, GIC is integral to the city-state as an aging population, rising healthcare costs and low tax rates threaten to strain finances. GIC has posted a 6.8 per cent nominal gain each year over the past two decades, on par with several of its peers, according to Global SWF, a research firm. Long-term returns were boosted by a massive 38 per cent jump in the fiscal year that ended last March, Global SWF said.

"The important thing for GIC is to maintain steady investment returns," said Mr Lim, the former group president who helped shape its current strategy.

China has been a key part of GIC's growth. It made an early decision to invest there when much of the world was holding back, starting in the 1980s when former prime minister and inaugural GIC chair Lee Kuan Yew predicted China would thrive as its economy opened up.

"It was he who sort of alerted us and said 'the rise of China is irreversible,'" said Mr Ng Kok Song, who stepped down as chief investment officer in 2013. Pushing into China's undeveloped markets was a tough ask. GIC scoured the country, backing everything from Shanghai office blocks and agricultural banks to toilet and washing machine makers. The investments turned what started as a Western-centric fund into a diversified portfolio, with Asia now representing 34 per cent of holdings, matching the US.

Bets on technology giants like Alibaba Group and Xiaomi before they went public generated huge windfalls, though gains from China are now under threat on several fronts amid a prolonged stand-off with the US.

"Certainly it's a concern - if bifurcation is to happen, that will affect global investors because it makes it much harder for you to have that freedom to just pick and choose," said Mr Lim, 51, from GIC's 37th-floor office in the business district.

Risks are also rising within China. GIC was a major investor in Luckin Coffee, before selling down its stake ahead of an accounting scandal that gutted its share price. Last year, Singapore acknowledged that GIC and Temasek suffered losses after Beijing cracked down on the online education space. GIC was also an early investor in Ant Group, the fintech giant that was forced to scrap its US$35 billion listing amid a crackdown on that sector.

Mr Lim, an avid jogger who has been head of GIC for five years, remains bullish on China. He sees it as a source of growth and a counter-cyclical hedge to other markets. GIC will likely buy more sovereign bonds, and has not been scared off by the recent defaults at China Evergrande Group and other property developers.

"We believe they have enough central bank balance sheet, and within their system they have enough levers to make sure that things do not spiral out of control," Mr Lim said. "They have the will to continue with reforms and opening up and that will provide future growth."