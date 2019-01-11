Singapore Technologies Telemedia's $300m perpetual bonds priced at 5% two times subscribed

SINGAPORE - Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT)'s S$300 million perpetual issue priced at 5 per cent was two times subscribed, attracting orders worth about $600 million from more than 40 accounts, said DBS Bank on Friday (Jan 11). The issue comes under STT's $2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

The fixed distribution rate for the NC5 bonds will reset every 10 years based on prevailing Singapore dollar 10-year swap offer rates, as well as the initial spread of 270.5 basis points (bps), and applicable step up of 100 bps from the 10th year onwards.

Distribution payment will be made twice yearly in arrear on Jan 17 and July 17 of each year, with the first payment date being July 17, 2019.

Some 36 per cent of investors are institutional or from funds, 8 per cent are from banks or corporations, and 56 per cent are from private banks.

Geographically, 99 per cent are from Singapore and 1 per cent is from Hong Kong or other markets.

The money raised will be used for financing STT and its subsidiaries' general corporate funding requirements or investments. This includes financing new investments and acquisitions, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital, capital expenditure and other general funding requirements.