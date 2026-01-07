Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains; STI up 0.2%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares ended higher on Jan 7, tracking Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.2 per cent or 7.65 points to 4,747.62. Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index remained flat at 1,461.63.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 307 to 266, after 1.9 billion securities worth $1.8 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes ended the day mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI climbed 0.3 per cent.

On Singapore’s blue-chip index, City Developments led the gainers with a 4.2 per cent or $0.35 rise to $8.74.

The worst performer among the STI constituents was Singtel, which fell 3.3 per cent or $0.15 to $4.39.

The three local banks were mixed at the close. DBS rose 0.8 per cent or $0.47 to $58.40, and UOB was up 0.3 per cent or $0.11 at $36.02, while OCBC finished 0.6 per cent or $0.12 lower at $20.06.

“Wall Street closed up at record highs,” noted Mr Neil Wilson, UK investment strategist at Saxo Markets.

US stocks rallied overnight, with the S&P 500 notching a record close after gaining 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq rising roughly 0.7 per cent.