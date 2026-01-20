Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on Jan 20, extending their fall for a second consecutive day amid a wider regional decline.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 per cent or 6.88 points to finish at 4,828. Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index fell 0.5 per cent or 7.90 points to 1,480.03.

Across the broader market, gainers edged out losers 307 to 285, after 2.5 billion securities worth $1.7 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slid 0.8 per cent.

“Asian equities opened cautiously, Europe flinched, and safe havens were quietly restocked,” noted Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“Japan’s bond market is already on edge, with long-dated yields pushing into uncharted territory after election-related fiscal chatter,” he added, as the Nikkei 225 index fell 1.1 per cent.

DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4.8 per cent or 19 US cents to end at US$4.12.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium, falling 1.9 per cent or four cents to close at $2.12.