SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on Dec 17, even as private sector economists turned more optimistic about the Republic’s growth outlook for 2026.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.1 per cent, or 4.25 points, to 4,575.48. The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index declined 0.2 per cent , or 3.08 points, to 1,431.80.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 326 to 204, after 1.1 billion securities worth $1.2 billion changed hands.

Regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index r ose 0.9 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.4 per cent, while Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slipped 0.4 per cent.

On Dec 17, a quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed private sector economists now expect the economy to grow 2.3 per cent in 2026 , up from a median forecast of 1.9 per cent in September.

Data released on the same day also showed Singapore’s key exports expanded 11.6 per cent year on year in November , beating expectations of single-digit growth.

Economists had projected a 6.8 per cent increase, with the expansion driven mainly by volatile pharmaceuticals and supported by electronics such as integrated circuits and personal computers.

On the blue-chip index, Sats was the top gainer, rising 1.9 per cent, or seven cents, to $3.72. Thai Beverage was the weakest performer, slipping 1.1 per cent , 0.05 cent, to 46.5 cents.