STI down 0.4% as markets in region track losses on Wall Street

SINGAPORE – Inflation concerns in the United States rippled across regional markets on March 15 and ensured a downbeat end to the trading week.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fared better than most: It fell 0.4 per cent or 13.44 points to close at 3,172.96 but did manage to end the week up 0.8 per cent.

It was not so benign elsewhere. Australian shares dropped 0.6 per cent to be down 2.3 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since September.

Key indexes in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong were also in the red, tracking losses on Wall Street after strong inflation data spooked investors.

Losers outgunned gainers 335 to 225 on the broader market here on robust trade of three billion securities worth $2.3 billion.

IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said US producer prices in February continue to reveal persistence in inflation pressures, which put Wall Street in the red overnight.

SGX market strategist Geoff Howie noted that the heavy trading volumes here came amid quarterly rebalancing.

Just three STI counters ended in the black. Jardine Matheson led the index gainers, climbing 1 per cent to US$39.79 while DBS added 0.1 per cent and Hongkong Land climbed 0.6 per cent.

Outgoing STI counter Emperador extended its losing streak, falling 7 per cent to 40 cents. The counter has shed 20 per cent over the past five trading days.

The firm will be removed from the STI at the start of trading on March 18, with Frasers Centrepoint Trust replacing it.

Other top decliners included Seatrium, down 3.3 per cent, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, off 2.9 per cent with 65 million shares traded.

Mr Howie said that Yangzijiang saw its highest session volume since Oct 19 last year, adding that levels over the past week have averaged 2.5 times the daily volume in the preceding three months, after T. Rowe Price Associates reduced its deemed interest in the firm last week. THE BUSINESS TIMES