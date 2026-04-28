Singapore stocks slip 0.1% on April 28 as oil tops US$110
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- Singapore stocks ended marginally lower on April 28, STI slipping 0.1% to 4,887.69, influenced by Middle East conflict.
- Local banks performed mixed; Seatrium rose 2.6%, while Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust declined 3.6%.
- Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust’s DPU fell 2.6% to $0.019, revenue down 5.5%, as regional markets were mixed.
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SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended marginally lower on April 28, as the ongoing Middle East conflict concluded its second month and Brent crude prices climbed above the US$110 a barrel mark.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.1 per cent, or 5.04 points, to close at 4,887.69 – close to the 4,890.86 level on March 2, the first trading day after the US-Israel-Iran conflict began on Feb 28.
Singapore’s three local banks finished mixed. OCBC Bank rose 0.4 per cent, or eight cents, to $21.68, while UOB gained 0.2 per cent, or six cents, to $35.96. DBS Bank edged down 0.1 per cent, or four cents, to $56.75.
Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 350 to 267, after two billion securities worth S$2 billion changed hands.
Seatrium was the top gainer among STI constituents, climbing 2.6 per cent, or six cents, to $2.40.
The biggest decliner was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, which fell 3.6 per cent, or five cents, to $1.35.
Its manager on April 28 reported a 2.6 per cent decline in distribution per unit to $0.019 for the fourth quarter ended March, from $0.0195 a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.5 per cent to $210.7 million from $222.9 million, dragged by weaker overseas contributions.
Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Boustead Singapore was the top performer, rising 5.8 per cent, or 13 cents, to $2.36, while UltraGreen.ai was the biggest loser, down 2.8 per cent, or four US cents, at US$1.39.
Regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4 per cent, and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 0.7 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES