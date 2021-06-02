Singapore stocks reverse gains, STI down 0.82%

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore shares extended their losses on Wednesday after opening in negative territory.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended the day down 0.82 per cent at 3,161.04.

This comes as Wall Street finished little changed on Tuesday. IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said on Wednesday that the "selling towards the second half of the session for major US indexes overnight may suggest that investors seem to be taking some risk off the markets, ahead of the jobs report this week".

Locally, among the STI constituents, the trio of banks ended the day in the red. OCBC was top decliner, falling 1.51 per cent to end at S$12.37. DBS slipped 1.42 per cent to close at S$29.92. UOB closed down 0.68 per cent at S$26.13.

Genting Singapore emerged at the top of the index, gaining 1.17 per cent to end at S$0.865. This follows its announcement that it was one of the two qualifying parties for the Yokohama integrated resort request-for-proposal earlier this week.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust came in second, rising 0.71 per cent to close at S$1.42.

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 260 to 234 for the day, with 2.33 billion securities worth S$1.28 billion changing hands.

Nonetheless, DBS Group Research said in a note on Wednesday that it has lifted its STI year-end target by 4.5 per cent to 3,325, up from the previous 3,180.

Only six out of 30 index component stocks are directly affected by the tighter measures, noted analysts Yeo Kee Yan, Janice Chua and Chung Wei Le.

Across the region, Asian markets ended the day mixed.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.46 per cent while the benchmark Kospi extended its rally and rose 0.07 per cent.

On the other hand, Chinese markets ended the day in the red. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.58 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.76 per cent.