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Singapore stocks near record high as Iran war fuels haven status

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CMG20260326-LimMS02/林明顺/She Ying Project 3/“罐头”照片 Archival Pictures of SGX and MAS [SGX and MAS] Caption: Generics of SGX Singapore Exchange logo and building taken after lunch hours on March 26, 2026.

Singapore stocks have suffered the least in the region since the outbreak of the Iran war on Feb 28 sent global energy prices soaring.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

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SINGAPORE – Singapore stocks are close to reclaiming their record high, with the country’s assets seen as a haven in the face of global volatility.

Equities in the city-state have suffered the least in the region since the outbreak of the Iran war on Feb 28 sent global energy prices soaring. They are on the cusp of being the first major Asian market to reclaim new highs since, aided by the Singapore dollar’s outperformance versus South-east Asian peers.

The United States and Iran failed to reach a deal over the weekend, and President Donald Trump said the US will begin a full naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, setting the stage for a renewed bout of global market turmoil.

Singapore has a couple of factors in its favour. One, its Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), created in 2025, is expected to pour in billions of dollars to boost valuations and appeal to investors.

Two, the composition of Singapore’s main stock index adds to the appeal, with high dividend-paying stocks such as DBS Group Holdings and OCBC Bank making up more than 40 per cent of the gauge.

“The relative strength of the Singapore dollar offers safe-haven status” to local equities, said Mr Daniel Lau, a fund manager at Eastspring Investments in Singapore. The EQDP efforts offer valuation support amid the global uncertainty as well, he said.

As at the close of trading on April 10, the Straits Times Index is broadly unchanged from the beginning of the war, compared with a 4.9 per cent drop in MSCI’s Asian gauge.

That said, Singapore’s stock market underperformed Asian stocks last week after a ceasefire announcement triggered a relief rally globally.

The region’s rebound, led by technology stocks, has brought Taiwan’s stock market close to surpassing its previous record – and an end to the war might bolster gains for tech, putting Singapore at a relative disadvantage.

Still, analysts bet that further strength in the currency could provide a platform for more gains as geopolitical uncertainties drive investors to chase diversification.

The Singapore dollar may get a boost from a possible tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore at its meeting on April 14 – likely via increasing the appreciation of the Singapore dollar against the basket of currencies of its main trading partners.

“Singapore is at the intersection between safe haven flows – especially amid Middle East uncertainties – and domestic liquidity drivers brought about by market reforms and a construction boom,” said Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research at Maybank Securities. “This is supporting Singapore equities to buck the trend compared with global equities.” BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.