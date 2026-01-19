Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on Jan 19 amid heightened uncertainty from rising geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.3 per cent, or 14.22 points, to finish at 4,834.88. Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index slid 0.1 per cent, or 1.01 points, to 1,487.93.

Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 319 to 250 after two billion securities worth $1.3 billion changed hands.

Markets opened the week “like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed”, said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on some European nations over Greenland. This was unlike earlier negotiations, where tariffs were a bargaining chip over trade imbalances or market access, Mr Innes noted.

“Once tariffs are reframed as geopolitical instruments, markets stop asking how big the levy is and start asking what else is now in play,” he added.

Key regional indexes were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7 per cent, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was flat. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.3 per cent.

On the STI, CapitaLand Investment led the gainers, rising 1.4 per cent, or four cents, to $2.96.

The worst performer was Seatrium, which fell 3.6 per cent, or eight cents, to $2.16.