Singapore stocks extend gains, tracking regional markets, STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE - It was another day of modest gains for local shares on Thursday, as investors across the region regained their taste for buying after a fragile few days.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rode the wavelet of optimism to rise 6.54 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,180.72 with 1.6 billion securities worth $939.1 million changing hands across the broader market where gainers outnumbered losers 327 to 200.

Local and regional gains mirrored the advances on Wall Street overnight, where technology and property stocks drove the S&P 500 up 1.1 per cent, its best day for two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq shot up 1.6 per cent and is now 31 per cent ahead this year.

Regional investors took the hint: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 2.1 per cent, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.9 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul climbed 1.3 per cent and Australian shares rose 0.5 per cent to close at a six-day but Malaysian stocks managed only a 0.3 per cent lift.

The spotlight here went on Singtel, which ended the day up 0.9 per cent at $2.35. Phillip Securities upgraded the telco to “buy” in view of the company’s attractive valuations amid recent price weakness.

Seatrium once again claimed top spot on the STI, jumping 5.2 per cent to 14.3 cents, while Thai Beverage came in at the bottom, falling 1.7 per cent to 57.5 cents.

CapitaLand Investment was another STI winner, gaining 2 per cent to $3.13.

Banks had a mixed day. UOB was the STI’s second-biggest loser, closing at $27.83, down 0.9 per cent. In contrast, OCBC rose 0.3 per cent to $12.36, while DBS edged up 0.03 per cent to $32.81.

Meanwhile, purchasing managers’ indices performed poorly in the United States and Europe, which raised recession fears but put the notion of more interest rates rises a bit further off the table. THE BUSINESS TIMES