Singapore stocks end the week in the black, with STI up 0.2%

Most regional indices ended the week in positive territory, bucking the trend of Wall Street's decline after reports that the Biden administration will propose a sharp increase in capital gain taxes on wealthy individuals.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.27 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.12 per cent but an impending state of emergency in Japan amid a worrying Covid-19 resurgence drove the Nikkei 225 Index down 0.57 per cent.

The ASX 200 in Australia inched up 0.1 per cent to close the week at a four-day high.

The Straits Times Index (STI) followed suit, ending 0.2 per cent or 6.26 points higher at 3,194.04 with gainers outnumbering losers 247 to 217 on trade of 1.18 billion shares worth $1.10 billion.

Top Glove, Medtecs, Riverstone and UG Healthcare "gained strongly" and took their average month rise to 21.8 per cent, noted Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie.

"This is on the new high in daily new confirmed cases on April 21, with 890,000 reported global cases of Covid-19, well up from the 2021 low of 280,000 cases on Feb 15," he added.

The top STI constituent was Jardine Matheson Holdings, up 2.41 per cent to end at US$65.48.

Keppel Corp came a close second, gaining 2.25 per cent to $5.45.

Investors were cheered by the business update on Thursday when the group posted a slight year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit for the first quarter.

DBS Group Research upgraded Keppel to "buy" from its previous "hold", and raised its target price from $5.85 to to $6.20.

Analyst Ho Pei Hwa said its "commendable first quarter (was) a much-awaited indicator for turnaround", and highlighted the group's strong showing from its urban development segment, along with the acceleration of its clean energy transformation into renewables and electric vehicles.