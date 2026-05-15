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Across the broader market on May 15, gainers were outnumbered by losers 224 to 431, as 2.3 billion securities worth $2.5 billion changed hands.

SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore ended lower on May 15.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 per cent or 6.86 points to finish at 4,989.08.

Singapore Airlines led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.4 per cent or 15 cents to end at $6.42.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Venture Corporation, falling 3.1 per cent or 56 cents to close at $17.64.

The three local banks ended mixed. DBS rose 0.1 per cent or seven cents to $60.20, while OCBC Bank finished 0.1 per cent or two cents lower at $22.93 and UOB finished 0.2 per cent or seven cents lower at $37.30.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, BRC Asia was the top gainer, rising 3.2 per cent or 15 cents to finish at $4.80.

Meanwhile, CSE Global was the top loser, falling 9 per cent or 16 cents to end the session at $1.61.

Across the broader market, gainers were outnumbered by losers 224 to 431, after 2.3 billion securities worth $2.5 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were negative.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2 per cent.

In addition, South Korea’s Kospi was down 6.1 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.3 per cent.

DWS global chief investment officer Vincenzo Vedda said: “If oil prices were to remain above US$110 a barrel for an extended period, this could force central banks to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy, even as economic growth slows.

“Further increases in bond yields could put pressure on the high valuations seen in equity markets.” THE BUSINESS TIMES