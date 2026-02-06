Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore stocks ended lower on Feb 6, paring earlier gains to snap a three-day record run.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.8 per cent, or 41.46 points, to close at 4,934.41 points. The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index edged down 0.1 per cent, or 0.79 point, to 1,501.6 points.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 371 to 237, after 1.3 billion securities worth $2.2 billion changed hands.

Regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8 per cent and Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI added 0.1 per cent.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.9 per cent or seven cents to $2.45, as it traded on a cum-dividend basis.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the worst-performing STI constituent, falling 6.2 per cent or $0.21 to $3.16. The decline likely followed weaker earnings from shipping giant Maersk and plans by the Danish group to cut 1,000 jobs.

All three local banks ended lower. DBS Bank fell 0.6 per cent to $59.30, OCBC Bank declined 1 per cent to $21.23, and UOB slipped 0.4 per cent to $38.50.