Singapore stocks end lower on CNY Eve; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE – Local shares went into the Chinese New Year break on a slightly sour note on Feb 9 after a lacklustre half-day of trading.

Investors keen to start the long weekend left the Straits Times Index (STI) down a modest 4.61 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 3,138.3 with losers outpacing gainers 251 to 212 on trade of 974.7 million shares worth $696.3 million.

Some Asian markets, including those in China and South Korea, were already closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent, also after a half-day session, while Australian shares closed flat and down 0.7 per cent for the week.

The downbeat trading followed a landmark session on Wall Street overnight, when the S&P 500 crossed 5,000 points for the first time, albeit in intra-day trading.

The benchmark later closed just under that milestone but still ahead 1 per cent for the day and up 4.8 per cent since Jan 1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.1 per cent – its 11th record close of 2024 – while the tech-focused Nasdaq added 0.2 per cent.

Japan’s stock exchange hit 34-year highs earlier in the day, after its central bank deputy governor ruled out rapid interest rate hikes.

The dovish comments also led to yen weakness, which Saxo’s Asia-Pacific strategy team said was “seemingly an overreaction” to the comments.

“The US dollar-to-Japan yen exchange rate broke past the 148.8 resistance (level) to reach a high of 149.48,” the team added in a note.

Singapore’s STI was topped by CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which reversed Feb 8’s losses to end at $2.76, up 2.22 per cent.

Food processer Wilmar International was the index’s biggest loser, down 4.3 per cent at $3.12.

The banks were mixed: UOB was down 0.3 per cent to $28.14, OCBC slid 0.2 per cent to $12.95, but DBS gained 0.3 per cent to $32.54. THE BUSINESS TIMES