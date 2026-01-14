Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Across the wider Singapore market, advancers outnumbered decliners 338 to 214, with 1.7 billion shares worth $1.6 billion changing hands.

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares ended higher on Jan 14 as stock market sentiment remained upbeat across Asia.

The Straits Times Index (STI) edged up 0.1 per cent or 5.38 points to 4,812.51.

“New and ongoing geopolitical tensions will almost certainly inject volatility into markets,” said global asset manager Nuveen’s chief investment officer Saira Malik.

“And the threat of another potential US government shutdown at the end of January, while not a base-case scenario, adds a familiar layer of political uncertainty that markets have learnt to discount but not fully dismiss.”

The top performer on Singapore’s blue-chip index was Hongkong Land, which jumped 3.3 per cent or 26 US cents to close at US$8.18.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the biggest loser on the STI, falling 1.9 per cent or seven cents to $3.67.

Genting Singapore was the most heavily traded blue-chip counter, climbing 0.7 per cent or $0.005 to close at $0.735 after 42.3 million shares changed hands.

The trio of local banks ended Jan 14 mixed. DBS shed 0.3 per cent or 15 cents to $58.32, while UOB gained 0.9 per cent or 32 cents to finish at $36.51 and OCBC rose 0.1 per cent or one cent to $20.13.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index rose 0.7 per cent or 10.91 points to 1,489.74.