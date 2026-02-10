Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 3.42 points to finish at 4,964.25.

Across the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 379 to 222, after 1.4 billion securities worth $1.8 billion changed hands.

Keppel led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 3.3 per cent or 40 cents to end at $12.50.

Coming in at the bottom of the table among STI constituents was Jardine Matheson, which fell 1.3 per cent or 98 US cents t o close at US$76.

The three local banks ended mixed on Feb 10. UOB rose 0.6 per cent or 22 cents to $38.92, while DBS fell 0.7 per cent or 39 cent s lower to $57.80, and OCBC finished 0.3 per cent or six cents lower at $21.32.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index gained 1.1 per cent or 16.67 points to 1,509.95.

Topping the index was Centurion, which rose 5.4 per cent to $1.57.

The index’s biggest loser was Keppel Infrastructure Trust, which fell 2.7 per cent to 53.5 cents.

Across the region, most benchmark indexes closed higher, with the Nikkei 225 rising 2.3 per cent, the Hang Seng Index gaining 0.6 per cent and the Kospi edging up 0.1 per cent.

Bucking the trend was the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, which shed 0.2 per cent.

In the US, investor sentiment is pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs as money managers pile into cyclical industries, said Mr Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.