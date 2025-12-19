Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Local shares closed flat on Dec 19, even as most regional bourses closed higher.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.02 per cent or 0.83 point to close at 4,569.78. Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index shed 0.1 per cent or 1.51 points to 1,434.85.

Property developer City Developments Limited was the top blue-chip gainer, rising 4 per cent or 31 cents to close at $7.98.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the largest decliner on the STI, falling 2.9 per cent or 10 cents to $3.37.

Among the trio of local banks, OCBC Bank ended higher, rising 0.3 per cent or five cents to $19.55. DBS fell 0.5 per cent or 25 cents to $54.87. UOB slipped 0.09 per cent or three cents to $34.70.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was the most actively traded counter on the STI by volume, with 58.7 million units worth $137.5 million traded. The counter closed 0.4 per cent or one cent higher at $2.34.

Across the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 329 to 177, after 1.3 billion securities worth $2.1 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes mostly ended higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1 per cent after the country’s central bank hiked benchmark interest rates to 0.75 per cent, its highest in three decades.

Mr Sam Jochim, an economist at private bank EFG, believes there is room for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to increase interest rates further in 2026. However, another rate hike before next June is unlikely, as it will depend on developments during the annual spring wage negotiations period.

“The pace of future monetary policy tightening will remain very gradual, despite the BOJ remaining behind the curve even after today’s decision,” he said.