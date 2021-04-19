Singapore stocks begin the week in the black

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore stocks extended last week's gains to end in positive territory on Monday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.25 per cent to close at 3,209.72.

Among the STI constituents, Sembcorp Industries emerged top of the table, advancing 9.79 per cent to end at S$2.13. Coming in second was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which closed up 5.39 per cent at S$1.37.

On the other hand, Thai Beverage slumped to the bottom of the index, ending 3.36 per cent lower at S$0.72, following the deferment of the proposed spin-off and listing of its subsidiary BeerCo on the Singapore Exchange.

Aviation counters Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sats also suffered losse, declining 3.15 per cent and 0.93 per cent respectively.

In its March 2021 operating results announced last week, SIA said that its overall passenger carriage was lower by 90.2 per cent year-on-year, as border controls and travel restrictions remained in place in many parts of the world.

On the broader market, advancers outnumbered decliners 244 to 224, as 2.46 billion securities worth S$1.66 billion changed hands.

Across the region, Chinese markets similarly ended the day up.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.49 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index ended 0.47 per cent higher.

Tokyo stocks closed flat, with the Nikkei 225 index inching up just 0.01 per cent. Japanese health authorities are concerned that variants of the coronavirus are behind the country's emergence of a fourth wave. Over in South Korea, the benchmark Kospi similarly rose just 0.01 per cent.

Olivier d'Assier, Qontigo's head of applied research, Asia-Pacific, on Monday said that investors have become "increasingly befuddled about what the (uneven) strength of the global economic recovery means for markets in the short term".