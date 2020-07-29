Singapore stock watch: UOL, UOB, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, CDL Hospitality Trusts, HC Surgical

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (July 29):

UOL Group, United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOL has obtained its first green loan - a $120 million three-year term facility from UOB. Proceeds will be used to partially finance the redevelopment of Pan Pacific Orchard. On Tuesday, UOL shares closed down $0.02 or 0.3 per cent to $6.62, while UOB shares closed down $0.11 or 0.5 per cent to $20.11.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): CRCT on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.02 cents for the half year ended June 30, down 41.4 per cent from the year-ago DPU of 5.13 cents, after capital distribution. Units in CRCT closed at $1.23 on Tuesday, down $0.03 or 2.4 per cent.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT): CDLHT distribution per stapled security (DPS) sank 63.7 per cent to 1.51 cents for the six months ended June 30, from 4.16 cents a year ago. Stapled securities of CDLHT ended Tuesday at 98.5 cents, down 0.5 cent or 0.5 per cent.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust): a-iTrust on Tuesday reported a higher DPU of 4.64 cents for its first half ended June 30, compared to 3.75 cents paid out a year ago. Units in a-iTrust closed at $1.33 on Tuesday, up $0.04 or 3.1 per cent, before its results release.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit): Starhill Global Reit on Tuesday posted a DPU of 0.7 cent for its second half ended June 30, down from the 2.2 cents paid out a year ago. The counter closed at 47.5 cents on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 1.1 per cent, before its results announcement.

StarHub, Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): One opportunity for local telcos is coming from the growing prevalence of embedded SIM cards, The Business Times wrote on Wednesday. StarHub shares ended at $1.25, down $0.04 or 3.1 per cent on Tuesday, while Singtel shares closed at $2.51, up $0.01 or 0.4 per cent.

HC Surgical Specialists: HC Surgical posted a 73.6 per cent decline in net profit to $1.3 million for the six months ended May 31, from $5 million a year ago. Shares of HC Surgical tumbled 3.5 cents or 10.5 per cent to close at 30 cents on Tuesday, before the results were released.

Sunmoon Food Company: Sunmoon on Tuesday posted a net loss of $4.3 million for its fiscal year ended March 31, similar to net losses a year ago. Shares of Sunmoon closed at 5.2 cents on Tuesday, down 0.1 cent or 1.9 per cent, before its results announcement.