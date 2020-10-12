Singapore stock watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 12):

UOB: The bank's Sydney branch intends to issue A$500 million (S$489.6 million) of senior unsecured floating rate notes due in October 2023, UOB said on Monday morning. UOB shares ended at $19.45 on Friday, down $0.08 or 0.4 per cent.

Tiong Seng Holdings: The mainboard-listed construction group and property developer on Monday announced Teo Ho Pin will join its board as independent director. Tiong Seng shares fell $0.01 or 6.7 per cent to close at $0.14 on Friday.

Pollux Properties: The property developer said on Friday that it had entered into a share transfer agreement with Elwyn Chan, Chia Yew Nguan and Stirling Fort Capital (SFCPL) to acquire the remaining 49.99 per cent of issued and paid-up share capital in SFCPL at a total consideration of $300,000. Pollux Properties shares last traded on Oct 5, unchanged at 2.1 cents.

Incredible Holdings: The Catalist-listed apparel retailer said on Friday that it has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Chan Ka Leung for the sale of the entire share capital in Luxury Watch Trading for a consideration of HK$1 ($0.17) for an expected net gain of $22,000. Shares of Incredible Holdings closed up 0.1 cent or 9.1 per cent to 1.2 cents on Friday.

Cheung Woh Technologies: The mainboard-listed firm, which makes hard disk drives and precision metal-stamping parts, on Friday posted a $154,000 net profit for the half-year ended Aug 31, 2020, rebounding from a $476,000 loss a year ago. Its shares closed unchanged at 9.3 cents on Friday.

GS Holdings: The Catalist-listed company announced on Friday that its joint venture company, known as Sing Global Brands, was incorporated on Thursday with an issued and paid-up share capital of $20,000 consisting of 20,000 shares. GS Holdings shares last changed hands on Sept 14 at $0.57.