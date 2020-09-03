Singapore stock watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Sept 3):

United Overseas Bank (UOB), CapitaLand: Local lender UOB and property heavyweight CapitaLand have entered into an agreement for a two-year $200 million term loan which references both the Singapore Overnight Rate Average and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Shares of UOB finished at $19.57 on Wednesday, down $0.04 or 0.2 per cent, while CapitaLand shares closed at $2.77, down $0.02 or 0.7 per cent.

OCBC Bank: The lender on Wednesday announced that it will make a third round of rate revisions on its 360 account from Oct 1, raising the minimum amount to earn the maximum interest rate. Separately, OCBC on Thursday said it has priced its US$1 billion subordinated callable notes due 2030, to be issued at par on Sept 10. Shares in OCBC closed flat at $8.68 on Wednesday.

Alibaba Pictures Group: The mainboard-listed firm said in a bourse filing late on Wednesday that it had entered into a variety-show cooperation framework agreement with Chinese online video platform Youku Information. The counter is expected to be delisted from the Singapore bourse on Dec 4. Shares of Alibaba Pictures last traded at HK$0.90 on Wednesday, down HK$0.03 or 3.2 per cent.

SK Jewellery: Shares of the Catalist-listed jeweller reached a two-year high on Wednesday after its co-founders offered to take the company private at 15 cents per share. Shares of the company closed up 55.8 per cent or 5.3 cents to 14.8 cents on Wednesday.

Oceanus Group: The abalone producer saw heavy trading volume on Wednesday morning after it announced late on Tuesday that it had appointed former minister Yaacob Ibrahim as an independent director. Shares in watch-listed Oceanus closed flat at 0.7 cent on Wednesday.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its manager said on Thursday that Moody's Investors Service has placed on review for downgrade the B1 corporate family rating of the trust and the B1 rating on the backed senior unsecured bond issued by the trust's subsidiary, LMIRT Capital. LMIRT units ended flat at 11.7 cents on Wednesday.

Centurion Corporation: The dormitory operator has secured a tender by JTC Corporation to lease and manage up to 6,400 beds in four new foreign workers dormitories in Singapore. Centurion shares fell half a cent or 1.4 per cent to 35 cents on Wednesday.

Sunrise Shares Holdings: The electrical products trader and distributor said it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual trading activity in its shares on Wednesday. Sunrise shares surged 3.7 cents or 119.4 per cent to 6.8 cents on Wednesday, on volume of 72.8 million.

QT Vascular: The chief executive of the medtech firm has been offloading his shares over the last two days, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange. The counter closed flat at 1.2 cents on Wednesday.